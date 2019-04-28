|
|
Marion Ruby Dixon
Marion passed away March 21, 2019 at age 92. She was born October 31, 1926 near Pleasanton, Nebraska to Fred and Olive Mauler and moved to Tulare, California in 1943 where she graduated from high school and attended Visalia Junior College. In 1946 she moved to Seattle and worked at Seattle Trust and Savings Bank before marriage. Marion was a homemaker, church and PTA volunteer, and ham radio operator. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Seattle for over 50 years and then Bellevue First U.M.C.
She is survived by her children Karen Durkee, Janice (Joseph) Bright, and Gary Dixon; six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Raymond; her parents, infant brother, and son-in-law John Durkee. A private family graveside service will be held. Remembrances to Fred Hutch, 1100 Fairview Ave. N., Mail Stop J5-200, Seattle, WA 98109.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 28, 2019