Marisa "Risi" Alena Guerreiro, age 33 of Lake Havasu City, AZ died from injuries suffered in a car accident on Monday, September 14, 2020.



Marisa was born March 2, 1987 in Kirkland, WA and grew up in Bothell, Washington, attending Bellevue Christian School-Woodinville and Northshore School District.



Growing up she attended Antioch Bible Church and Woodinville Alliance Church. Risi played volleyball for various clubs in the Seattle area beginning in fifth grade through high school. Risi struggled with substance abuse, seeking help through programs in Seattle and Yuma, AZ. She recommitted her life to Jesus Christ and was baptized in August 2009. Her life verse was, Psalm 40:2-3.



She had a beautiful personality with a terrific sense of humor. According to her cousins she was fun, creative, kind and helpful. She loved her daughter, art, fashion, animals, and family. She moved to Lake Havasu two and a half years ago and continued to work her recovery program. Risi loved working in Children's Ministry at Calvary Baptist Church, Parker, Az. while attending Mojave Community College.



Marisa was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Julian Kalani Haleamau, Walter Peter Guerreiro, grandmother Margaret Kaaihue Guerreiro, cousin Kela Kanoeanuhea Hughes. She is survived by parents, Leslie (Haleamau) and Milton Guerreiro of Lake Havasu, brothers Kamakahanohano Kinoulu (Celeste and Isabella) Guerreiro of Alabama and Polinahe Puana Guerreiro of Seattle, grandmother Alene M. Haleamau, daughter Kealani and her life long friend Joseph K. Rundlett along with the entire Haleamau and Guerreiro Ohana.



A Celebration of Life will be held for Marisa at 3:00 PM, Saturday September 26, 2020 at Calvary Chapel, 1605 McCulloch Blvd. A Celebration of Life will be held in Kailua, O'ahu at a later date. If you would like to make a donation, please consider Crossroads Mission 944 Arizona Ave., Yuma, AZ 85364.



