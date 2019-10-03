Home

Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-3556
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
5879 Wyoming Trail
Wyoming, MN
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
5879 Wyoming Trail,
Wyoming, MN
Marjean Irene Czichotzki Jaeb

Marjean Irene Czichotzki Jaeb Obituary
Marjean Irene Jaeb (nee Czichotzki)

Age 88, of Wyoming, MN passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on October 1, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Margaret (Lambert) Czichotzki; Daughter, Marie Jaeb; sister, Donna (Kenneth) VanTassel; Grandson, Matthew Duane Jaeb. Survived by her loving husband Daniel of 65 years and their children: Margaret (Gary) VanTassel, Duane (Ileen), and Teresa (Larry) Svendsen; 11 Grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren and many other extended family. Marj was united in marriage to Dan on February 6, 1954 on Whidbey Island, WA. They began a whirlwind life together, moving 13 times with Great Northern, Burlington Northern Railroad. She will be missed by many friends, relatives, and staff at Meadows on Fairview and her Martha's Servers at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wyoming, MN.

Funeral Service 1:00 pm, Sunday, October 6, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 5879 Wyoming Trail, Wyoming. Visitation 4-7 PM, Saturday at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake and one hour prior to service at church on Sunday. Interment at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Wyoming, MN. Memorials may be made to the family and directed at a later date.

Mattson Funeral Home and Cremation Services 651-464-3556

www.mattsonfuneralhom.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 3, 2019
