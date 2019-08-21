|
Marjorie Alice McKay
Marjorie Alice McKay was born June, 15, 1934, the fifth of 11 children born to Peter and Margaret (Schroeder) Peters of Larslan, Montana. She departed this life on August 13, 2019 in Everett at age 85. Marjorie contracted polio in 1949 and missed a year of school while recovering. While she wasn't able to play the piano any longer, she didn't let her disability hold her back. After graduating from Lustre Bible Academy she attended Tabor College for two years, taught one-room school in the Larslan area, and finished her schooling at Northern Montana College in 1960. Marjorie met Larry McKay at Northern and they married and moved to Monroe in 1960 where she taught second grade at Frank Wagner Elementary until her retirement. Marjorie and Larry enjoyed traveling and she managed to get to six of the seven continents. She was active with the Valley General Hospital Guild for many years and more recently enjoyed quilting with the WMF. Marjorie is survived by her daughter Barbara Rothwell (Robin) of Seattle, siblings Edwin Peters, Marion Kesterke (Elmer), Carolyn Anderson (Larry), Robert Peters (Deanna), Norma Cromwell (Neil), Ella Stenka (Ray), sister-in-law Carolyn Peters, Larry's siblings Victor McKay (Dianne) and Margaret Richter, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Allen McKay, on April 23rd of this year and by siblings LaVerne Peters, Irma Pankratz and husband Nick, Lloyd Peters, and Lois Peters. Marjorie will be laid to rest at the IOOF Cemetery, 21714 Old Owen Rd., Monroe on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 1pm. A celebration of Marjorie and Larry's lives will be held at a future date. Both Marjorie and Larry were cancer survivors, any memorials can be made to the America . Please sign the online guestbook at purdykerr.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 21, 2019