1918 ~ 2019



Marge Aldrich passed away Tuesday May 28, 2019 at the age of 100. Born to Margaret (Kirchner) and Clifford Duttenhofer on October 13, 1918 in Cincinnati, OH, Marge is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Robert A. Aldrich, and her two brothers, Sennett Duttenhofer and Karl Morton III.



Surviving Marge are her three sons, Robert A. "Andy" Aldrich, Jr. (Shane) of Tulalip, WA, Dr. Stephen M. Aldrich (Debbie) of La Conner, WA and Frederick G. Aldrich (Gretchen) of Grand Junction, CO; Marge's nine grandchildren, Lauren Aldrich of Seattle, WA, Annelise Aldrich (fiance; Mark) of Seattle, WA, Courtney Moore (Richard) of La Conner, WA, Chanterelle Calderon (Alex) of Fredrickson, WA, Nathan A. Aldrich (Molly) of Denver, CO, Alison M. Gentry (Hans) of Denver, CO, Adam F. Aldrich (Danielle) of Denver, CO, Andrew S. "Andy" Aldrich of Grand Junction, CO and Carolyn R. Aldrich of Grand Junction, CO; and, three great grandchildren, Max and Sam Moore of La Connor, WA, and Francisca Calderon of Fredrickson, WA.



Marge grew up in the roaring twenties on a farm just outside of Cincinnati spending time in Miami and traveling to Europe with her parents. After preparatory school, Marge debuted before the Cincinnati social elite before entering Smith College where she met and eventually married Amherst student, Robert A. "Bob" Aldrich. During her early marriage, Marge worked as a nursery schoolteacher in Chicago while Bob obtained his M.D. from Northwestern University Medical School. Marge returned to Cincinnati to help her mother manage the family farm during Bob's military service in the Pacific during WWII. Marge lived in Anoka, MN after the war ended raising her three small boys, no small task in the Minnesota winters, while Bob conducted clinical research at the Mayo Clinic. The family then journeyed to the Pacific Northwest to begin enjoying this fantastic region. After six years in Portland, Marge and Bob moved to Seattle where the three boys completed high school and college. Ever the team player, Marge accompanied Bob to the Denver-Boulder area in 1970 while Bob capped his medical career as the CEO of the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center. By this time, Marge's children were grown and starting their own families. In 1980, Marge and Bob returned to their beloved Seattle where they settled in the same neighborhood they had lived in for so many years.



Marge traveled the world with Bob visiting all of the continents. Marge remained an active hostess and a member of the League of Women Voters, Smith College Alumni and Women's University Club. In 1996, Marge and Bob retired to Horizon House where they lived out their remaining years. Marge continued as the family matriarch and counselor providing support for her children and grandchildren in their many endeavors.



A person of many talents, Marge loved gardening, skiing, playing the piano, camping, stained glass, cooking, fishing (a member of the prestigious Silver Tyee Club catching a 43 pound salmon on the Campbell River), bridge, reading and politics, just to name a few. Fiercely independent, self-reliant, resilient, loyal and generous, Marge was modest and unassuming. She will be dearly missed by her family. No public services are planned. Marge will be inurned at Acacia Memorial Park next to Bob, her companion, friend and the love of her life.



