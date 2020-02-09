|
Marjorie Ann Gattavara
June 19, 1921 ~ January 30, 2020
Marjorie (Marge) thoroughly enjoyed her 98+ years. She had a great sense of style with accessories to match every outfit. For her, there was nothing better than a winning bridge hand or a beautiful day on the golf course. Throughout the years, she loved celebrating special occasions with friends and family.
The eldest daughter of Oscar and Helen Carlson, Marge grew up in Seattle and attended Ravenna Grade School, Roosevelt High School and the University of Washington where she joined Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority. From that time on, she was a diehard Husky fan and later she also cheered for the Seahawks.
Marge married Larry Gattavara in 1941 and they had one daughter, Lesley. During this time, she spent many hours volunteering for her favorite charitable organizations.
The family later moved to the Kirkland/Bellevue area where they joined Overlake Country Club. They also wintered for many years in the Palm Springs/Palm Desert area where they continued to golf and meet many new friends at the Bermuda Dunes Country Club. After Larry's passing, Marge got the travel bug and visited many beautiful places. Later she met her longtime companion, Ed, and they enjoyed cruising to destinations around the world.
For the past 6 years, Marge has lived in Oregon with or near her daughter and son-in-law, Gary. She will be greatly missed by them and grandsons Brett (Tricia), Marc (Jaime) as well as 3 great grandchildren: Sean, Kait and Owen.
A private service will be planned at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 9, 2020