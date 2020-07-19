Marjorie B. Nash



Born July 8, 1925 in Sedro-Woolley, died December 31, 2019. Married Richard E. Nash in Bellingham, August 1948, and moved to Seattle. Residing in Montlake, they raised 5 children, Randy (Sue), Nanette, Brenda, Mary (Michael), Monica (Shane), 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by Richard, 2017, her husband of 68 years.



Marge was very supportive of her church, was a charter member of the Museum of Flight, enjoyed several Spring Trainings' of the Mariners, also a Seahawk fan, and most recent fan of the Sounders! Most of all she enjoyed being with family and anyone who wanted to share a funny story!



Interment at Holyrood Cemetery, Memorial will be determined at a later date.



