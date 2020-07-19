1/
Marjorie B. Nash
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie B. Nash

Born July 8, 1925 in Sedro-Woolley, died December 31, 2019. Married Richard E. Nash in Bellingham, August 1948, and moved to Seattle. Residing in Montlake, they raised 5 children, Randy (Sue), Nanette, Brenda, Mary (Michael), Monica (Shane), 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by Richard, 2017, her husband of 68 years.

Marge was very supportive of her church, was a charter member of the Museum of Flight, enjoyed several Spring Trainings' of the Mariners, also a Seahawk fan, and most recent fan of the Sounders! Most of all she enjoyed being with family and anyone who wanted to share a funny story!

Interment at Holyrood Cemetery, Memorial will be determined at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved