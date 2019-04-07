|
Marjorie Merrill Christianson
Age 90, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2019 surrounded by her family at Crista in Shoreline. Marge was born and raised in Three Forks, MT. After college, she moved to Seattle in 1951 and was married to Dean Christianson in 1955 until his death 11 years later. She is survived by their three children, Diane Thomas (Stan), Dean (Susan), Paul (Angie) and her sister, Betty Lausch, plus four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 11th at the Cristwood Park Activity Center in Shoreline at 1:00 PM.
Donations may be made in memory of Marge to Operation Nightwatch, Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 7, 2019