Marjorie Claire Shreve

Marjorie Claire Shreve Obituary
Marjorie Claire Shreve

November 17, 1929 ~ April 12, 2019

Marjorie passed peacefully with family at her side and in her heart. Friends and family are invited to share memories and sign the families guest book at https://www.flintofts.com/

Her full obituary and some of our favorite pictures are also posted there. At Marjorie's request a small memorial was held with family members. In lieu of a funeral, she wanted all her friends to do something they truly loved and think of the memories they shared together.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 21, 2019
