Marjorie Cooke Cunningham



Marjie passed away on April 21, 2019, at home with her husband Glenn Roberts by her side. Marjie had handled her three year illness with admirable optimism and good humor, and she will be a continuing inspiration to her family and friends.



Marjie was born on March 19, 1950, in Waltham, MA to parents Barbara (Stoddard) and Robert Cunningham. After growing up in Winchester, MA, Marjie took an extended cross-country trip exploring the backroads and the less traveled parts of the country. She graduated from the University of Florida and then moved to Seattle to attend graduate school at the University of Washington, where she fell in love with the natural beauty and culture of the Northwest. She and her husband Glenn were married on July 12, 1992. Both had careers as Real Estate Brokers and shared many other interests, from biking on rail trails to fierce games of Scrabble. Marjie loved to plan trips and she and Glenn traveled extensively, frequently taking trips to the National Parks. She was extremely creative, with a passion and flair for home renovation and decoration. This culminated when she and Glenn designed and built their home in Ballard after their retirement in 2013.



Marjie will be greatly missed by her husband and best friend, Glenn Roberts and his extended family, especially Marjie's step-daughter, Elizabeth Roberts and step-grandson, Loren. Marjie had a particularly close relationship with her sister and dear friend, Ellen Weaver, who lives on Bainbridge Island. Marjie and Glenn got together often with Ellen, her husband Rich, and daughters Emma and Sophie. She also leaves her brother, Scott Cunningham, and his wife Kim, of Hancock, NH. They treasure memories of hiking trips with Marjie and Glenn and many visits with them in the Northwest.



Marjie had many cousins, other family members and friends who cared for her deeply.



The family wishes to especially thank Dr. Bruce Lin and the entire Oncology Department at Virginia-Mason Hospital for exceptional care, as well as Evergreen Hospice easing the final days. Abiding by Marjie's wishes, there will be no formal memorial service and her family will handle the arrangements privately. In lieu of flowers the family would treasure your memories of Marjie. ~ Post them at www.legacy.com Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary