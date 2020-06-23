Marjorie D. Erikson9/14/1924 ~ 6/17/2020Marjorie (Marge) passed away peacefully June 17, 2020 at her care facility in Lynnwood, WA. She was born in Mount Vernon, NY to Oscar and Dorothea (Hermann) Abel. Marge was married to Warren "Erik" Erikson, who preceded her in death in 2001. Erik was an officer in the US Navy.Marge lived an incredible life of her own. At 15, she was a New York state swimming champion. As an adult, Marge took painting classes, tennis lessons, and swam laps almost daily. Marge volunteered for the Red Cross, the local art societies, and the Navy Relief. At 50, she got Scuba certified and dove in some exotic locations including travel to Africa and Belize as a water safety instructor for Marine Biology students.While the family was stationed in Okinawa, Marge took Japanese language classes and brought Carl and Helen to India and Nepal for an adventure. She embraced each country she entered. After Erik retired, they visited China and Russia, and toured Australia and New Zealand as well. The highlight of these adventures was their 21-day sail across the Pacific Ocean in a 42-foot boat.After sailing to Alaska, Marge and Erik settled in Oak Harbor where they were active members of the Oak Harbor Yacht Club. They developed many close friendships while there.After Erik's passing, Marge relocated to Mill Creek/Lynnwood to be closer to her daughter. She developed many friendships playing pool, bridge, and participating in walking groups. She loved to collect art and unique pieces from around the world and embraced all cultures and faiths with equal joy. A favorite quote was, "people are just about as happy as they make up their minds to be." Marge chose happiness always. Certainly, a life well lived.Marge is survived by her children: John Erikson, of Rhode Island, Carl Erikson of Virginia, and Helen Shirts of Snohomish, Washington. She is also survived by her sister, Jean Cohen of Florida and Jean's children and grandchildren. Marge leaves three grandchildren, Nicole Hockley, James Erikson, and John Cline, and three great grandchildren, Jake, Teal, and Evan.The family will hold a private service to scatter her ashes in the Puget Sound and in Wickford R.I.Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences at