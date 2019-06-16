Marjorie F. (Jacobsen) Davis



Marjorie was born April 29, 1925 in Seattle, WA and grew up in the Ballard area. She passed away at her home at Vineyard Park in Bothell on May 18, 2019 at the age of 94. She was the only child of George and Vivian Jacobsen. She graduated from Ballard High School in 1943.



At the end of WWII she married Jack L. Davis until his death in 1985. They had 3 children - Ron L. Davis of Kent, WA, Claudia Hildahl (Gene) of Kirkland, WA, and Greg Davis- deceased. She also had 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren that she adored.



She was an accomplished seamstress. In her later years she created many beautiful quilts which her family will cherish in the years to come.



A special thanks to Hospice.



As she was active in the James D. Loan guild for Seattle Children's for 60 years she can be remembered by donations to them. Published in The Seattle Times on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary