Marjorie Perry MyersMarjorie Jean Perry "Margie" Myers, 84, passed away May 26, 2020. She was born in Goldbar, Wash., graduated from YakimaHigh, and attended the University of Washington.Along with raising a daughter, Margie worked an accountant at AAA Locksmith on Capitol Hill, then became a bank teller, until retiring from US Bank as a branch assistant manager. After retirement, Margie volunteered with many organizations, including the Puget Sound Blood Bank and Seattle Nile Shiners.Margie is survived by her daughter, Michelle Myers; grand dog, Blaze; nieces, Caron Horter, Cynthia Young, and Catherine Young; and numerous friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her companion, Donald Myers; and parents, Arthur Perry and Virginia Reed.Per her wishes, no service will held. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org