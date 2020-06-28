Marjorie Perry Myers
Marjorie Jean Perry "Margie" Myers, 84, passed away May 26, 2020. She was born in Goldbar, Wash., graduated from Yakima
High, and attended the University of Washington.
Along with raising a daughter, Margie worked an accountant at AAA Locksmith on Capitol Hill, then became a bank teller, until retiring from US Bank as a branch assistant manager. After retirement, Margie volunteered with many organizations, including the Puget Sound Blood Bank and Seattle Nile Shiners.
Margie is survived by her daughter, Michelle Myers; grand dog, Blaze; nieces, Caron Horter, Cynthia Young, and Catherine Young; and numerous friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her companion, Donald Myers; and parents, Arthur Perry and Virginia Reed.
Per her wishes, no service will held. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 28, 2020.