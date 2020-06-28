Marjorie Jean Perry Myers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie Perry Myers

Marjorie Jean Perry "Margie" Myers, 84, passed away May 26, 2020. She was born in Goldbar, Wash., graduated from Yakima

High, and attended the University of Washington.

Along with raising a daughter, Margie worked an accountant at AAA Locksmith on Capitol Hill, then became a bank teller, until retiring from US Bank as a branch assistant manager. After retirement, Margie volunteered with many organizations, including the Puget Sound Blood Bank and Seattle Nile Shiners.

Margie is survived by her daughter, Michelle Myers; grand dog, Blaze; nieces, Caron Horter, Cynthia Young, and Catherine Young; and numerous friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her companion, Donald Myers; and parents, Arthur Perry and Virginia Reed.

Per her wishes, no service will held. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved