Marjorie Mae Waring
Beloved mother of six and grandmother of 11, Marjorie passed away on April 14, 2019 at the age of 96. Preceded in death by Arnold, husband of 34 years.
Born in Seattle on June 3, 1922 to Fred and Gladys Douglass, she had an older brother Stan. Raised on Queen Anne, they were members of Queen Anne Methodist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, knitter, and seamstress. She was an avid golfer, member of Jackson Jills. She belonged to several bridge clubs and was a member of Children's Orthopedic Hospital Guild (Florence Nightingale guild).
She is survived by her six children: Doug, Pat, Ron, John, Terri, and Brad, 11 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.
Remembrances can be made to Queen Anne Methodist Church, 1606 5th Ave. W, Seattle, Wa. 98119. A memorial service will be held at the above address on April 19, at 2:15 PM.
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019