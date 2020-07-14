1/
Marjorie Nell Hansen
Marjorie departed this world on June 20, 2020 at her home in Litchfield Park, AZ. She also previously resided in Kenmore, WA at Inglewood Country Club. She was born in Nevada, MO to Jack and Mary Neas. She married Charles F. Hansen on August 17, 1961 on Mercer Island, WA. She is survived by her husband, Charlie, son, Martin Hansen, daughter Paige Donnelly, step-daughter Debbie Radcliff, brother Harold Neas, grandchildren Gabrielle Hansen and Thomas Hansen, Carley Astigarraga and Tyler Radcliff, great-grandchild Garrett Astigarraga and her aunt Ruth Weltmer. Private inurnment will take place at Sunset Hills Memorial Park in Bellevue, WA.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 14, 2020.
