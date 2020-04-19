|
Marjorie Offer
The board and staff of American Associates, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev are deeply saddened by the passing of longtime benefactor and friend Marjorie Kaiz Offer of Mercer Island, Washington. A member of the national board and its Executive Committee, she was an inspirational leader and philanthropist whose keen intellect, great warmth and joyful love of life touched everyone she knew. She established the Daniel Offer MD and Marjorie Kaiz Offer Adolescent Research Fund to honor her late husband's scholarly advances in adolescent psychiatry and to support continued research at BGU that enhances the lives of youth in Israel and around the world. Our hearts go out to Margie's beloved children, Susan Offer Szafir, Tamar Yehoshua and Raphael Offer; their families; and all those who cherished her giving spirit. May her memory be a blessing.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020