Services Graveside service 12:00 PM Cedar Lawns Memorial Park 7200 180th AVE NE Redmond , WA

Marjorie Rosenthal



Marjorie (Marge, Mom, or Grandma) was born on December 5, 1925, in Washburn, North Dakota to Emma & Albert Irish.



In 1929, due to the encouragement of Albert's brother, Hiram, the family moved to Seattle, Washington. Albert was fortunate to get a job with the State of Washington Highways Crew where he worked for twenty-eight years. The family moved to Redmond in 1939, to be closer to Albert's shop.



Marge graduated from high school in 1944. Out of her forty-three classmates in her graduating class, only twelve remained to graduate. World War II had called most of the boys to service, and many of the girls to the shipyards in Kirkland. Marge's class was the last graduating class from the Old School of Redmond.



Marge married Albert G. Rosenthal in 1944. They owned Redmond Oil Company for ten years, then went on to own the Redmond Dump Truck Business for ten years. Prior to her retirement, Marge drove a school bus for the Lake Washington School District. Marge and Albert spent their retirement on Whidbey Island where they fished, went clam-digging, and crabbing together.



Marge always felt she was lucky to have experienced the best years of Redmond, as well as, the best years on Whidbey Island. Before both of the cities expansions, of course.



While on Whidbey Island, Marge belonged to Langley United Methodist Church and was a leader of the T.O.P.S Group. She was a member of the fraternal order of Rebekah and the Baby Island Treasurer for many years. Marge volunteered at the Senior Thrift Shop and by driving people who could no longer drive to their appointments. In her later years, she moved into Brookhaven in the city of Langley, and she would decorate the clubhouse for the gatherings.



In what Marge referred to as her "quieter years," her hobbies consisted of sewing, making greeting cards, making cookies for her church, and playing cribbage.



Marge enjoyed family and considered all of her friends as family, as well.



Marge was preceded in death by her husband Albert Rosenthal. She was preceded by her parents, Emma & Albert Irish, as well as by her brothers, Harold Irish and Jarret Irish.



Marge is survived by her daughter Lynne (Michael) Bryan, her son Wayne (Sandy) Rosenthal. She is also survived by her three grandsons, Matthew, Chris, and Drew (Kerrie) Bryan and by her two great-grandchildren, Caroline Rose, and Ethan Michael Bryan.



A graveside service will be held at Cedar Lawns Memorial Park on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 12:00 PM. The address is:



7200 180th AVE NE



Redmond, WA 98052



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marge's memory to the Redmond Fire Department. Published in The Seattle Times on May 20, 2019