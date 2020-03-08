Home

Margie passed away at home on February 29, 2020 at the age of 90. Margie was born in Seattle, Washington to Art and Pauline Hartmann on February 25, 1930. She was married to Donald Sherard on October 16, 1948. They recently celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary.

Margie is survived by her husband Donald, children Steve (Margie), Dawn, Shelly (Dale), and Mike, and sister Meralyn. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on

Wednesday March 11th at 1:30pm at Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 SE 240th St, Kent, Washington.

Please visit her online memorial at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/seattle-wa/marjorie-sherard-9073622.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 8, 2020
