Mark Alan



Fishman, MD



Mark Alan Fishman, MD, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, father-in-law, uncle and cousin passed away at home, in the arms of his wife and children on Wednesday, August 5th, 2020.



Mark fought his courageous battle against stage IV pancreatic cancer with unwavering optimism, quiet determination and unbelievable strength since his devastating diagnosis four and half years ago. As a patient with pancreas cancer and as a human being, he was an outlier- the 1% of the 1%. Mark was born to Lou and Claire Fishman in Detroit, Michigan on May 23rd, 1945, the first of four Fishman boys. He grew up in Huntington Woods and went to college at the University of Michigan (GO BLUE!). Mark joined the Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity which he would often describe as the best years of his young adulthood, a transformative experience. He frequently told stories of the Sammie's comical misadventures accompanied by his widely recognizable, trademark laugh. Mark was accepted into the prestigious University of Michigan Medical School after only three years of undergrad.



After completing medical school, Mark took a fortuitous road trip to Seattle where he fell in love with the natural beauty of the city. Following that trip, he applied for and was accepted to an internship at Virginia Mason. During his first six years in Seattle, Mark served as a Captain in the Army Reserves out of Fort Lewis.



While at VM, one of Mark's colleagues encouraged him to ask out Kathy Topp. He proposed to Kathy on just their third date and they were married shortly thereafter. They bought a home in Bellevue where they raised their two children, Sarah and Todd, and have lived ever since. Mark practiced family medicine in downtown Seattle and the Eastside before opening his own practice, Overlake Family Medicine, with Dr. Andrew Appelbaum. He cherished doing obstetrics as a family practitioner and taking care of the entire family brought him immense satisfaction.



In 2015, he joined the team at the Pro Club as a 20/20 Lifestyles physician. He practiced almost full time throughout his cancer treatment and continued his rigorous workouts four days a week until February of this year. He was a believer in hormonal optimization, which he felt contributed to his own ability to tolerate the grueling chemotherapy. He was extremely grateful for the opportunity and continued support that Dr. Mark Dedomenico and Dick Knight gave him.



Mark's brothers, Jerry and Randy, recall that he was always a tough act to follow growing up. He was strong for his age; feared by little league batters that faced him on the pitcher's mound. He was a voracious reader, editor of the high school newspaper, president of the Forestry Club and active in high school theater. His brothers greatly admired Mark's strength of spirit, intellectual acuity and kind heart. They noted that he was an emotional softy with the physical and mental grit that few could match.



Kathy and Mark's relationship was the dictionary's definition of love and devotion. Kathy tirelessly cared for Mark and Mark lovingly provided for their family for 47 years. Mark treasured his moments with Kathy, their kids, grandsons, extended family and friends. He took enormous pride in Sarah and Todd's accomplishments.



Annual family trips to Cannon Beach held a special place in his heart. Flying kites on the beach and telling fraternity stories around the bonfire were his favorite activities. Mark was famous for his distinctive laugh. It alerted everyone to his presence and was gleefully contagious. Mark was known for his quirky choices; from the breed of his dogs to the types of watches he collected. He didn't always initiate conversation but at the slightest mention of the Seahawks or politics, he was the loudest voice in the room. In the precious time since his diagnosis, Mark felt grateful to have far surpassed the statistics and was able to participate in the first four years of his grandsons' lives. They were the greatest joys and gifts in his life.



Mark is survived by his adoring wife Kathy, loving children Sarah and Todd, daughter-in-law Rebekah, grandsons Ari and Shafer, brothers Jerry, Randy and David Fishman, sisters-in-law Debbie Fishman, Andi Lipson, Cindy Masin and Julie Faison, brothers-in-law Bob Masin and Mike Cheifetz and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed deeply by all whose lives he touched but his laughter will never fade.



Donations in Mark's name can be sent to The Virginia Mason Foundation, care of Dr. Vince Picozzi's Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund or to SCCA Pancreas Cancer Specialty Clinic.



