Mark Alan Schimke



Mark Schimke was born in Spokane Washington to his mother and father, Gary Schimke and Sharon Muzzy in July 20 1962, and grew up with three brothers David, Todd and Daniel, and 2 sisters, Jennifer and Donna, he was retired, and injoying his favorite place, his home on Lake Trask. Mark was found dead in his lake home on January 25, 2019. He has left behind four daughters Sandra Hall, Krystal Maas, Angela Schimke, and Stephanie Schimke, and 3 step children Victoria, Poul, and, Meghan, and 9 grandchildren.



Mark grew up in Renton, WA. Graduated at Liberty high school in 1980, He married Cathy Schimke 'in 83' and raised 4 daughters during there 26 years together. In October 1985 he was in a terrible accident where he lost his right leg and his left leg was damaged badly. Mark graduated with an accounting and finance degree in 1990; He earned his CPA Certificate in 1993. And worked for Topic Enertainment in Renton, and had a few other jobs during his life, like working at Denny's restaurant as a cook. He was a great cook, and we will miss that great food he cooked.



He will be dearly missed.



If you met him



you will never forget him.



May you R.I.P. Mark Schimke Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019