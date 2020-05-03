Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Mannhalt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Allan Mannhalt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Allan Mannhalt Obituary
Mark Allan Mannhalt

Mark was born on April 23, 1964 and passed away on April 19, 2020 after 55 wonderful years in the rainy city. Mark loved spending his life in Seattle with the many adventures it has to offer and its breathtaking scenery. He was a caring family man who made memories every day to be passed down for generations to come. Mark served the people of Seattle as an accountant for over 30 years.

He is survived by his partner in crime Tami, friend Albert, his children Sarah (Mu), Meghan (Tyler), Jacob (Emma), and Joshua (Anna); as well as two grandchildren Jenna and Samiya. He is also survived by his siblings Rebecca, David (Leah), and Gregory (Jennifer). He is in the arms of his parents in Heaven.

Visit www.Washelli.com website for a more detailed obituary.

Donations can be made to the in his honor. Contact the family for details on his Celebration of Life.
Published in The Seattle Times from May 3 to May 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -