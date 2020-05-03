|
|
Mark Allan Mannhalt
Mark was born on April 23, 1964 and passed away on April 19, 2020 after 55 wonderful years in the rainy city. Mark loved spending his life in Seattle with the many adventures it has to offer and its breathtaking scenery. He was a caring family man who made memories every day to be passed down for generations to come. Mark served the people of Seattle as an accountant for over 30 years.
He is survived by his partner in crime Tami, friend Albert, his children Sarah (Mu), Meghan (Tyler), Jacob (Emma), and Joshua (Anna); as well as two grandchildren Jenna and Samiya. He is also survived by his siblings Rebecca, David (Leah), and Gregory (Jennifer). He is in the arms of his parents in Heaven.
Visit www.Washelli.com website for a more detailed obituary.
Donations can be made to the in his honor. Contact the family for details on his Celebration of Life.
Published in The Seattle Times from May 3 to May 4, 2020