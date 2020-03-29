|
|
Mark Andrew McGuire
President and founding partner of Seattle-based electrical contracting firm Elmecco, Inc., passed away at his home on Sunday, March 22, 2020 after a valiant 20-month battle with brain cancer. He was 65.
Mark grew up in Seattle and graduated from Bishop Blanchet High School. The grandchild of Italian and Irish immigrants, Mark co-founded Elmecco with his father Martin McGuire, a former Boeing engineer. Over a span of 40 years, Mark mentored countless employees and forged decades-long valued client and vendor relationships. Under Mark's leadership, the company flourished, providing complex electrical contracting services to some of Seattle's largest institutions and organizations.
Mark's passion for life, and living it fully, was admired by an extraordinarily large group of loving friends and family. Mark was a lifelong motorcyclist and amateur motorcycle racer. Since childhood, he had deep appreciation for the mountains, forests and back roads of the Pacific Northwest, which he hiked, biked, motorcycled and drove regularly with his family and friends. A voracious reader, Mark was dedicated to learning about everything, from mastering his business to history, science, music and art.
Above all, Mark was a good man who cared deeply for mankind. His wisdom, patience and wit brought peace, encouragement and laughter to those who knew him.
Mark met his wife Patricia Raskin in 2009. They married soon thereafter and considered themselves lucky in love and best friends until the day Mark died.
Mark is survived by his wife, Patricia; siblings, Letitia Lee, Richard, James, Patrick and Mary McGuire; and their large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Mark's life will be scheduled this summer, after the Covid-19 crisis has abated.
Remembrances may be made to the Ivy Center for Advanced Brain Tumor Treatment at
Swedish Hospital in Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 29, 2020