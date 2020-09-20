Mark Ashley Nielsen



Mark Ashley Nielsen passed peacefully early in the morning of August 06, 2020 at home in Ruston, after a battle with cancer.



Mark was born on March 08, 1961 in Tacoma to David D. Nielsen Sr. and Margaret Merle Nielsen. Mark was an avid sailor from an early age, joining the Sea Scouts, where he eventually became a counselor. He was a member of the Tacoma Yacht Club, serving on the Foreshore Committee. His love of boats and the waterways of the Pacific Northwest were lifelong passions. His last boat, Hama, a 50 foot, 70 year old cruiser first built to sail to the Aleutian Islands, transported Mark, his husband Rob, many friends and many dogs to locales throughout Washington and British Columbia. Mark and Rob spent several weeks each summer at their tract at Hot Springs Cove fishing, eating, drinking and working on their building project.



Mark attended Charles Wright Academy in Tacoma, playing on the football team. After High School, he toured the U.S. in a 1954 Oldsmobile, automobiles being another passion. He loved Cadillacs and Buicks, but was known to drag home Bentleys, Dodges, Internationals, or whatever might catch his eye. He was a past member of The Cadillac LaSalle Club, and The Golden Era Car Club. He graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1985 with a Bachelor of Natural History.



Following in the footsteps of his Grandmother and his Mother, Mark went to work for the Holroyd Company, a business founded by his Great Grandfather in 1906.



He retired as Vice President of the company in 2006, after the sudden death of his beloved Mother, who instilled in him a love of all things English, especially the countryside, and Georgian-era decorative arts.



Mark was a proud Ruston resident for 31 years.



He was preceded in death by his mother Margaret, his sister Linda, and his brother David Jr.



He is survived by his husband Robyn, their dog Opie, his father David Sr., his brother Stephen, 3 nieces and a nephew, and many friends who adored his pleasant and mischievous demeanor and will miss him every day.



As a tribute to Mark please consider making a donation in his name to The Tacoma/Pierce County Humane Society, or The Center for Wooden Boats.



A celebration of Mark's life will be held in Ruston after the covid health crisis has passed.



