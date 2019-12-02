Home

Born March 05, 1957, Mark lost his battle to cancer November 23, 2019. He is survived by his wife Cindy, dog Wendy, siblings Susan (Dan), Tim (Diane), Glenn (Linda), Chip and beloved nephews and nieces. Mark was always the life of the party and generous with his time, money, and knowledge. He leaves a legacy of people who he`s helped, inspired, and loved. Mark worked at Boeing, and the IAMAW Union, always trying to make life better for his fellow workers. He created and worked for a plethora of union sponsored events and organizations to support charities. Mark often was the center of our social circle, which connected all of his family and friends together. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing and camping. He will be truly missed by all who had the honor to know him. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Guide Dogs of America.... Godspeed Mark.
Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
