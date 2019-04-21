|
|
Mark David Lantz
Mark David Lantz passed away April 3, 2019 from complications due to heart conditions. Mark was well loved, friendly and a laid-back guy. He'll be dearly missed by all. Born May 23, 1953 in Portland Oregon, Mark is survived by his father, David W. Lantz, brothers Don, Dale and Kurt Lantz. He is additionally survived by his niece Kelly Lantz and nephews: Jay, David, Jon and Michael Lantz.
Please read Mark's full obituary at elementalnw.com/obituaries/mark-lantz/47
Mark's family suggest all who remember this beautiful man make a donation in his name to U.W. Medicine at depts.washington.edu/givemed
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 21, 2019