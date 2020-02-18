|
Mark Diamond
Mark Diamond, beloved husband,
father, brother, and uncle passed away on February 16, 2020 after a two and half year fight that drained his energy and health but not his spirit. Born April 10, 1954 to Murray and Cookie Diamond in Brooklyn, New York, he moved to Southern California at age two. Mark spent his formative years in Ontario, California during the counter-culture heyday. In high school, he created an underground newspaper, led anti-Vietnam war demonstrations, and embraced the ideals of the era. He graduated from UC San Diego, delighted in having attended Third College (aka Lumumba-Zapata college), where he met lifelong friends, Juan and Peter, and his wife, Debi. He moved to San Francisco with Debi and pursued a photography career. In 1978, Mark and Debi moved to Spokane, where he built a successful commercial photography business, including shooting several photos for Sunset and Spokane Magazine's front page.
Mark and Debi spent 1982-83 in London, where Mark "worked" for his brother's nascent short-film acquisition business, which gave him entre into film festivals throughout Europe. Upon moving to Seattle in 1983, Mark decided to give up professional photography and pursue a career in IT, returning to school to learn computer programming. He landed an introductory job at Safeco Insurance, where he remained for the next 30 years, transitioning to project management. After a five-year course of study, he was proud to have earned his CPCU (Certified Property and Casualty Underwriting) certification and soon received local and national recognition for his accomplishments. He enjoyed the work and found compatibility with like-minded colleagues, many of whom became close friends.
The next stage of Mark's profession started in 2015 as a retiree on the move. He pursued his life-long desire to learn Spanish and studied in Guatemala.
Mark received the shocking cancer diagnosis in August 2017. After bicycling the islands of Croatia, backpacking with friends Michael and Robin, and planning other travel adventures, he turned his attention to fighting the battle that left him unable to continue the activities he loved. Throughout, Mark maintained a positive outlook. He never complained or expressed self-pity, and continued to explore his interests in photography, art, and enjoyment of friends and family. He treasured every moment he had with Debi and Isaac, who brought him immense delight and satisfaction. He loved any opportunity to spend time with his beloved family and deeply appreciated the many friends who were extraordinary in the love and attention they paid him over the last several months.
Mark is survived by his wife of 36 years Debi, son Isaac, brother Ron Diamond (Carol), sister Debbie Sarto (Dan), sister and brother-in-law Sandy and Dan Austin, nieces and nephew, Ali Austin (Kevin Watt), Andrew Austin (Kaarin Praxel), Sara Diamond, Anna Diamond (Chase Carter), Becky Tikhonova (Alexander), Nikki Sarto and grand-nieces and nephew Nyah, Adia, Lexi, and Jack.
Following a private burial, a
memorial celebration will be
held on Feb. 20, 3:30-7:30 at
Palisade - Alani Room in Magnolia.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Mark's memory to Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, Northwest Harvest or Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.
