Mark Hunter
Mark Hunter

February 1, 1965 ~ June 12, 2020

At the age of 55, Mark passed away under his terms after a short bout of pancreatic cancer, encircled by his children Alaina, Trevor, and faithful companion Orion. Mark aka Coach had a passion for the martial arts from an early age, he was self-taught but thirsted to study and learn from those teachers he admired and respected. Taky Kimura, one of Bruce Lee's top students and closest friends said to Mark, "you are the fastest big man I have ever met." The Center for Creative Martial Arts (CCMA) was opened where everyone was accepted and treated with respect. He taught boxing and kickboxing instilling his passion and knowledge in an open and safe place. Forever remembering those he trained, not as students but a part of his forever-family. Mark will be missed by countless people whose lives have been forever changed. He will be remembered as a mentor, gentle teddy bear, and friend. Mark supported the American Cancer Society. If you so choose please consider contributing to the ACS or to your favorite charity in Marks memory. "It's like a finger pointing away to the moon. Don't concentrate on the finger or you will miss all that heavenly glory." "If you love life, do not waste time, for time is what life is made up of." - Bruce Lee

Published in The Seattle Times from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
