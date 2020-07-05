Mark R. Stevens
December 7, 1958 ~ May 26, 2020
Mark Stevens passed away suddenly May 26, 2020 in Lodi, California. He was 61 years old. Mark lived life to the fullest.
Mark was born in Seattle to Marian "Mimi" (Schlosstein) and Robert "Bob" Stevens, and was joined by his younger brother Todd. Mimi later remarried Peter L. James, and they raised their children together in Wallingford where Mark became close to Peter's children, Jeff James and Jennifer James-Wilson. Mark graduated from Lincoln High School in 1976.
Always close to his father, Mark learned the tire business from the ground up, working for his dad at Stevens Tire Sales & Service in Ballard and Auburn, Washington. Mark then worked for Bridgestone Tire in Seattle and Alaska eventually relocating to California, employed by Hankook Tire and for the last several years with Yokohama Tire as Northern California Senior Territory Manager. Throughout his 40-year career, Mark gained friendships with people throughout the western U.S. whom he first met as customers.
Mark was a life-long athlete and outdoorsman. Growing up, he fished, played basketball, baseball and skied. During his time at Stevens Tire, he played softball with his father on the company-sponsored team. He was an excellent snow and water skier, loved snowmobiles and jet skis. In the last three years he made two trips as part of a jet ski flotilla that covered hundreds of miles between Washington and Alaska.
He was a passionate fan of the Seattle Seahawks and the University of Washington Huskies, and never missed a NASCAR or hydroplane race either live or on TV.
Mark lived in Lodi, CA with his partner Lisa Benson and little dog Sparky. He enjoyed boating on the Sacramento River (sometimes traveling as far as San Francisco Bay), fishing and exploring along the way.
Mark was a loving son, brother, uncle and a good friend to many. In addition to his partner Lisa, Mark is survived by his mother Mimi James of Seattle, father Bob Stevens and stepmother Sharon of Whidbey Island, aunt Barbara Secord of Kent, WA and brother Todd Stevens (David Rubin) of San Diego, CA. He is also survived by his stepsister Jennifer James-Wilson (Scott Wilson), stepbrother Jeff James, stepsisters Stephanie Scappini (Todd Scappini) and Robyn Zimmerman as well as beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his stepfather Peter James.
Mark had a love for an active life. He was always planning his next adventure, and left his mark on all who knew him. Services will be held when group gatherings resume.
The family welcomes
on-line remembrances of Mark Stevens: www.evanschapel.com/obituary/mark-stevens