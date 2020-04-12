|
Mark Roy Lowney
Mark Roy Lowney was born in Seattle on April 12, 1942, and died unexpectedly on March 30, 2020 at his home in Shoreline, Washington.
Mark was the son of Sam Lowney and Edythe Glickman. He attended Roosevelt High School and the University of Washington (Sigma Alpha Mu). In 1962 Mark married his longtime friend Susan Porad and started their family. They purchased Surfside Fish 'n Chips on Seattle's Pier 51 from Harry Glickman. This was the family business for many years, along with a Dairy Queen in Lake City.
Mark grew up as a member of Temple De Hirsch Sinai, and later helped found Congregation Beth Shalom. Although not religious, Judaism was an important part of his identity.
In 1980 Susan went to sea and they divorced. Mark met and married Barbara Northrup, their blended families living in Bellevue until they divorced in 1984.
In the 1980s Pier 51 closed and with it the Surfside. Mark continued as a restaurateur, caterer, and chef at numerous local establishments.
During the late 80s and early 90s he was active in the Neo-Pagan community, including the Aquarian Tabernacle Church.
After coming out in the late 1980s Mark met Jim Barker, with whom he would spend the next two decades. They started Over the Rainbow Adult Family Home in Shoreline, and ran it together until Jim's death in 2012. Mark eventually sold the business to his friend and employee Alejandro, but continued to reside there and help the residents.
Despite their divorce, Mark and Susan remained close, but ironically his best friend in later life was Susan's wife, Jan Stubbe.
Mark was always an easy-going person who made friends easily, loved chatting with strangers, and cracking jokes that brought smiles (and groans) to people's faces. He loved going to movies, wearing tie-dyes, and was a beloved fixture at his Sunday Brunch, pool group, and family gatherings. He was a proud and loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his sister Dody Klein, his partner Jim Barker, and his ex-wife's wife Jan Stubbe. He is survived by his ex-wife Susan and their children Greg (Maryanne), Geoff (Kate), Knoll (Barbara), Tara (Cory), foster daughter Nadine Cumberbatch-Payne (Jerald), seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, his business partner Alejandro Garcia Garcia, and a vast extended family.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 12, 2020