Mark Rubinstein Obituary
Mark Rubinstein

Mark Rubinstein, a Berkeley professor of finance, whose academic ideas had a profound impact on Wall Street practice, died in his home on May 9th in Tiburon, CA, at the age of 74. Rubinstein was intellectually fearless and known by many of his students as a sincere mentor who had extraordinary passion. As a quintessential Renaissance man, his curiosity and love of learning led him down diverse pathways, including acquiring an impressive knowledge of Ancient Greek and Roman history and his beloved Shakespeare. He grew up in Seattle, the son of Sam and Gladys Rubinstein, and went to Lakeside High School. After receiving a B.A. at Harvard, an MBA at Stanford and a Ph.D. at UCLA, Rubinstein joined the Haas Business School at the University of California, Berkeley, in 1972.

He is survived and dearly missed by his wife Diane, and his children Judd and Maisie. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 9, 1:30 p.m., at the Fernwood Mortuary in Mill Valley, California.

Published in The Seattle Times on May 19, 2019
