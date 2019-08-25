Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Beadle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene Beadle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlene Beadle Obituary
Marlene Beadle

June 8, 1934 ~ June 16, 2019

Visionary, entrepreneur, adventurer and pioneer in the natural food industry, Marlene founded Marlene's Market & Deli in 1976, now with stores in Federal Way and Tacoma. Marlene loved taking care of people and made a difference in the lives of many - family, friends, employees, customers, community. She established a legacy we will carry on. Marlene passed away in her sleep with her husband, Irv, holding her hand. They were high school sweethearts and were happiest together - spending time with family and traveling the world.

Along with Irv, her husband of 63 years, her loving family includes her three children: Lisa (Don), Tim, Jennifer (Peter), six grandchildren: Kaephas, Kaelah, Kaetlyn, Amanda, Jeff, Molly; two great grandchildren, Connor and Chloe; and brother, David (Barbara). Marlene was unapologetically unique and lived her life to the fullest. We love her and miss her so much.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.