Marlene Beadle
June 8, 1934 ~ June 16, 2019
Visionary, entrepreneur, adventurer and pioneer in the natural food industry, Marlene founded Marlene's Market & Deli in 1976, now with stores in Federal Way and Tacoma. Marlene loved taking care of people and made a difference in the lives of many - family, friends, employees, customers, community. She established a legacy we will carry on. Marlene passed away in her sleep with her husband, Irv, holding her hand. They were high school sweethearts and were happiest together - spending time with family and traveling the world.
Along with Irv, her husband of 63 years, her loving family includes her three children: Lisa (Don), Tim, Jennifer (Peter), six grandchildren: Kaephas, Kaelah, Kaetlyn, Amanda, Jeff, Molly; two great grandchildren, Connor and Chloe; and brother, David (Barbara). Marlene was unapologetically unique and lived her life to the fullest. We love her and miss her so much.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 25, 2019