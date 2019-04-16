Marlene Brook Burnell



7 May 1941 ~ 10 April 2019



Born in Kirkland, WA, middle child of Charles and Gladys Burnell, Brook grew up in Bellevue and Medina, graduating from Bellevue High School Class of 1959-smart, beautiful, and very well loved. She wanted a big family and started with Midge, 1961, Mark, 1962, and Eric, 1964. She took in informal foster kids, notably Cathy Cornicelli and her many siblings, and helped other navy wives raise their families.



Billy Roeseler moved her back home to Kirkland and Medina in 1978. Charles, 1965, Kristi, 1966, and Cory, 1970, added many joys and challenges. Brook and Billy lived a storybook life with a huge extended family, boats, water toys, and lots of love during their 40 year marriage, nearly 39 years clean and sober in AA. Special trips included Japan, New York, Hawaii, Roatan, Ibiza, Russia, the Baltic Republics and other cruises with Billy's brother, Fred and his wife Rima, and many other friends. The storybook was all about love, unconditional love for all people.



All six of the kids made kids, so there were 12 grandkids and 4 great grandkids. Brook treated all of her step children as her own and helped raise some of the grandkids. She had hundreds of friends from Bellevue, Kirkland, Bothell, and the Coachella Valley where she and Billy spent their last 8 winters as snow birds in a big RV. Her strong spirituality and acceptance of others was astonishing.



Brook is survived by her sister, Mickie (Gary) Groth of Goodyear, AZ, cousins, her three husbands, their children, spouses, kids, grandkids, and great grandkids.



Memorial service will be at Northshore Senior Center on



5 May, pot luck finger food at 5:00, catered dessert at 6:00, Speakers and open mic at 7 pm.



In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Humane Society. Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019