|
|
Marlene Emily (Bayne) Granberg
January 27, 1935-November 14, 2019
Marlene Granberg, age 84, of Redmond, WA passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Mission Healthcare Rehabilitation Facility in Bellevue, WA. She was surrounded by her Children and Grandchildren.
Marlene will be laid to rest @ Sunset Hills Memorial Park in Bellevue, WA. There will be a
celebration of life in January 2020.
See her full obituary at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/bellevue-wa/marlene-granberg-8927312
Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019