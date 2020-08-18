Marlene Fern Taylor1937 ~ 2020Marlene Taylor died peacefully on August 13, 2020 in Milton, Washington at the age of 83. Marlene was born on January 1,1937 in Longview, Washington. She married her husband, Robert Taylor in 1955 and was blessed with four children. Marlene and Bob raised their family with much love in Burien, Washington where they made many lifelong friends. Marlene worked at Lamont's in Burien and was immensely proud of her work as a retail clerk. Upon retirement Marlene and Bob spent many happy years living in Sequim where they made many new friends.Marlene is survived by her daughters Pat Taylor, Linda (Brad) Klein, Beth (Tim) Berg, including her sisters in law, Joanne Steinfurth and Margaret Friedman. Marlene was a proud grandmother to five grandchildren and three great grandchildren who will remember her forever as a fun and loving grandma.Marlene will be laid to rest at Washington Memorial Park in Sea-Tac, Washington beside her son Bobby, who preceded her in death in 1976, and her beloved husband Bob, who preceded her in death on April 18, 2009.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to The Franciscan Foundation, P.O. Box 1502, Tacoma Washington 98401.Friends and family may leave remembrances by visitingThe staff of Bonney - Watson considers it a privilege to care for the Taylor family.