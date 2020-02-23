|
Marlene M. Zuker
SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Marlene Zuker (nee Barbara Marlene Murray), 88, of Scottsdale AZ passed away peacefully in her sleep the morning of February 12, 2020. She was born June 16, 1931 in Bath, ME, where her parents, James Everil Murray and Hazel Mae Main, were vacationing. She grew up in Dedham, MA, where she graduated from Dedham High School. She graduated from Lasell Junior College in Auburndale, MA, attended Boston University and the Garland School. Marlene married her husband of 65 years (Alan) Lee Zuker in 1954. They were blessed with two children, Hunter Lee Zuker and Pamela Marlene Zuker. Lee and Marlene were long-time residents of Bellevue, WA where Marlene was a master gardener and a docent at the Bellevue (WA) Botanical Gardens, a fund raiser for Seattle Opera, marvelous cook, and a life-long artist.
Marlene is survived by her husband, Lee, their son Hunter, his wife Marcia, daughter Pam Moultray, her husband Bill Moultray, grandsons Wesley Cash McMahon and Douglas Lee McMahon, step grandchildren Michelle Galvagno, Ryan Moultray, Matthew Moultray, their spouses and 8 step great grandchildren.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date in Yakima, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 23, 2020