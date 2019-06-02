Resources More Obituaries for Marlene Jones Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marlene Mantyla Anderson Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers Marlene Mantyla Anderson Jones



Marlene Anderson Jones of Seattle died in Salt Lake City on March 9, 2019. She was born October 11, 1935, the first child of Ray Mantyla and Clara Gorder Mantyla.



Marlene graduated from East High at the age of 16. She worked in Salt Lake City and San Francisco, CA until her marriage to Richard M. Anderson (dcd) in 1957. They promptly moved to Seattle. She and Dick later divorced and Marlene married Tal Jones in 1973.



When she first arrived in Seattle, Marlene worked for Air India and the Boeing Company. Her career in the travel and tourism industry began with the Seattle World's Fair in 1961, leading to her involvement in the development of the Seattle Center, the Space Needle and the Kingdome. She retired after 27 years in the industry as the Vice President of Marketing for the Seattle Convention and Visitors Bureau. During this time of her service she was given the prestigious Fukuda Award, which is presented annually at the Seattle Sister Cities Reception. This award honors an individual who promotes cultural relations and tourism between the City of Seattle, the State of Washington and the rest of the world. There is also an award named after her, which is the Marlene Jones Award given to an individual for 25 years of excellent service in the travel and tourism industry in the State of Washington. Marlene was known as "Miss Seattle", and was widely credited for putting Seattle on the map. She travelled nationally and internationally promoting the City of Seattle and the State of Washington.



During her marriages to Dick and to Tal, they entertained extensively. Their friends included governors, mayors, port commissioners and foreign service diplomats. Marlene had many close friendships that continued for the rest of her life.



Marlene's youngest brother, Wayne Mantyla, joined Dick Anderson and Marlene in Seattle when he was sixteen. Marlene became his de-facto mother and his support through high school and his graduation from the University of Washington.



Her marriage to Tal Jones was the happiest relationship of her life. They traveled the world together. After Tal retired, he would pick Marlene up from work and, being the chef he was, would serve drinks and cook a wonderful dinner! After Tal's death, Marlene continued her travels and stayed often with Wayne in California. She moved to Palm Desert when she and Wayne purchased a home at the Avondale Country Club. Wayne's home became an open house, especially during the football season where that was THE PLACE to be! Marlene LOVED football and enjoyed all the excitement of watching and wagering on NFL games.



Marlene is survived by her sister, Diane Mantyla, and brother Marvin; she has one surviving aunt, Yvonne Christensen, and many, many cousins. Many thanks to her friends from Seattle and California who contributed to this obituary.



A celebration of Marlene's life will be held June 8, 2019, at the home



of a cousin in Salt Lake City, 1235 McClelland Street from 2 to 5PM. For further information call Diane at 801-783-8199. Published in The Seattle Times on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries