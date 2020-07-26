Marlene "Midge" Halberg
Marlene "Midge" Moffat Halberg passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020 after a long illness from Lewy body dementia. Born on November 13, 1933 in Astoria, Oregon to Genevieve and Andrew Moffatt, Midge grew up in California, Oregon, and Washington. Because of her father's many job changes, Midge and her older brother, Glenn, moved at least thirteen times before she graduated from Seattle's Lincoln High School. She adapted to these many moves by making friends easily, being accepting of others, and sustaining friendships over distance and time.
Midge earned a BA in sociology from the University of Washington, and it was during her college years that she forged deep and lasting relationships with her Tri Delta sorority sisters. After graduation, Midge married Dr. L.S. Stavney, and they raised three children together over 20 years. Following their divorce, Midge earned an MA in Marriage and Family Therapy and counseled individuals and families as they went through difficult life transitions. Always a learner, Midge searched for insight in books, wisdom from mentors, and serenity through her spiritual practice. She read avidly, loved nature and animals, and enjoyed people and travel.
In 1983, Midge reunited with Edwin (Ed) Halberg Jr, her first boyfriend, whom she had met on the summer shores of Lake Crescent when she was 15. After Midge and Ed married, they spent 37 wonderful years together sailing the San Juan and Canadian Gulf Islands on their boat "First Love" (with its tender, "Puppy Love"), spending summers on Useless Bay on Whidbey Island and winters in Palm Desert, and engaging lovingly in their children's and grandchildren's lives.
Midge is survived by her husband, Ed Halberg Jr; her brother, Glenn Moffat (Carol) of California; her children Eric Stavney (Dana); Kristin Stavney Roedell (Greg); and Anne Stavney; and five grandchildren--Carl, Linnea, Kayla, Genevieve, and Grace. She is also survived by her step-children Kerri Halberg Cullen (Peter); Karl Halberg (Suzie); Eric Halberg (Jill); and Ed Halberg III (Pam); and nine step-grandchildren.
Our family expresses our deep appreciation to John and Elena Berari of Kelsey Creek Adult Family Home, who tenderly cared for Mom in her final years. A Memorial Service will be held at a later time when family and friends can gather in-person together. The family invites you to view the photo tribute and sign the online guest book at mykeeper.com
. In lieu of flowers, please consider a remembrance to the Tri Delta Foundation Crescent Fund or the Samaritan Center of Puget Sound.