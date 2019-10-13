|
|
Marlene O. Sandstrom
Marlene Olivia Jules was born on July 23, 1936, the only, and deeply
cherished, child of Sverre and Hazel Jules. She was born, was raised, lived, and loved, in Magnolia, WA.
Marlene grew up traveling. She journeyed by plane and by train, but her favorite trips were those taken to Europe with her parents aboard luxury cruise liners. Of all the places she visited, Norway, the home of many family members and loved ones, was the destination she loved most. Forever bonded to the country through her family and her travels, she was an active member of the Sons /Daughters of Norway, and Norway Park.
Marlene's other passions included skiing with her dad, ice skating, singing, and dancing. A talented musician, she played the piano and the accordion, and was a natural at both.
She loved Shilshole, Golden Gardens, the Locks and anything related to boats. Her adoration of boats, she got from her father, who was the absolute love of her life. He was the one she most looked forward to reconnecting with once her time on earth was over.
Marlene attended Queen Anne HS,
then married Carl Sandstrom in 1955. Over the next 4.5 years, Carl and Marlene had five children. Soon after their last child was born, they moved their growing family east across the I-90 bridge, from Magnolia to a sweet little city called Bellevue.
They spent the next 15+ years raising their family atop Somerset Hill, with its majestic city, lake, and Olympic Mountain views.
Marlene's first career was staying at home and raising her children; Carl Erik, Carlene Olivia, Kirsten Ilene, Kurt Lars, and Kristian Olav. Anyone who knew Marlene, heard her say over and over again that the best days of her life were spent raising her kids, and being a mom and a wife.
Once her kids were raised, Marlene worked for King County / HUD as an executive assistant. She went on to work at Unity Church, then Harbin Hot Springs in California, finishing her working career as the front desk manager at LaQuinta Inn & Suites in Bellevue.
Once retired, Marlene volunteered her time and love at Evergreen Hospice and Hopelink food bank, both in Kirkland. Being of service to others was a passion of hers. Many will remember her kind ways during their times of personal and family hardship. Marlene always had an ear to listen, and a heart that cared.
Marlene loved deeply and without reservation. She treasured all of her children, their "perfect for them" spouses, her 12 grandchildren, and her six great grandchildren.
She passed away at home on Sunday, September 22, 2019, surrounded by love, family and her beloved cat, Dusty.
Marlene - a precious child of God, a mother, a grandmother, a great-grandmother, and a friend to many - will be deeply missed, until, and when, we meet her again.
Her simple, graveside service will
be held on October 22 at 11:00 AM,
at Evergreen-Washelli Cemetery
in Seattle (11111 Aurora Ave N,
Seattle, WA 98133).
The ceremony will take place graveside, in the white tent, instead of the chapel.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 13, 2019