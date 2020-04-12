|
Marlin "Zip" Zuther
Marlin "Zip" Zuther passed away February 21, 2020. Zip was born August 10, 1931 in Rib Lake, WI. He was the son of Max J. Zuther and Hermine Hengst Zuther. He was a graduate of Rib Lake High School. Zip spent four years in the Air Force and then graduated with a BBA from the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee. It was at the university that he met his wife of 61 years, Carol Bush.
Zip and Carol moved to Seattle in 1959 for Zip to begin his career at The Boeing Company. After 34 years working on various programs in Boeing Aerospace, Zip retired and began his second career as a volunteer for Fred Hutch/Seattle Cancer Care Alliance and the Boeing Bluebills.
Zip was preceded in death by his wife, Carol, brother, Donald Zuther, and sisters, Helen Dyrcz and Ilene Budimlja. Zip is survived by his daughter Carrie (John) Zuther-Bruns, grandson, Garrett Bruns, granddaughter, Taryn Bruns, & nieces & nephews.
Zip will always be remembered for his out-going nature, love of people, and positive attitude.
At the request of the deceased, there will not be a funeral service. The family prefers that memorials be made to SCCA Volunteer Organization, Make a Wish Foundation, Museum of Flight, or an organization of your choice.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 12, 2020