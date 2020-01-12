|
Marolyn REED
Marolyn (Lynn) Reed passed away Thursday December 19, 2019 at the age of 85 after a battle with heart and kidney disease. She is survived by her sister Miriam Kinder of Salem OR, son Lloyd Reed (Kristi) of Highlands Ranch, CO, daughter Katherine Linder (Dale) of Maple Valley, WA, son Robert Reed (Rhonda) of Everett, WA, daughter Kimberly Reed of Redmond, WA, son James Reed (Holly) of Kenmore, WA, along with 11 grand-children and one great-grandson. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Lloyd A. Reed.
Lynn was born on September 20, 1934 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Clifford and Clarice Hicks. She grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska and spent many summers horseback riding and enjoying the great outdoors in Estes Park, Colorado. It was in Lincoln that Lynn met Lloyd. They were high school and college sweethearts, and married in June 1956. They lived in various cities around the western United States, eventually settling in Medina, WA from 1971 to 2003, when they moved into Emerald Heights Retirement Community in Redmond, WA.
Lynn graduated from the University of Nebraska with a Bachelor's degree in Education. She was a full-time Mom, raising five children. Lynn truly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends; camping adventures every summer while the children were growing up and longer, more leisurely road trips with Lloyd as they became empty nesters. Lynn was an active member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood as an officer and member of the Bellevue, WA Chapter ES for many years. She and Lloyd were avid church goers at Bellevue First Presbyterian Church and they both sang in the choir. Lynn was an accomplished piano player and shared her music with her associations. She enjoyed the close friendship of her "Sew-n-Sews" group and was quite skilled in knitting and cross stitch, creating beautiful mementos for all her grand-children as well as volunteering her talents for non-profit organizations. She was a voracious reader and enjoyed the challenge of her word search books.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a . A memorial service is planned for Saturday Jan 25th at 10:00am, Emerald Heights Retirement Community in Redmond WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 12, 2020