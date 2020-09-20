1/1
Marshall "Bud" Fenstermaker
Marshall "Bud" Fenstermaker

Marshall "Bud" Fenstermaker was born on New Year's Day in 1928 on a farm in Elma, WA and died on August 30, 2020 in Darrington, WA from congestive heart failure. He served in the US Navy during WWII and worked at Boeing for 38 years. He married Marjorie Swan in 1950 and was married until her death in 1999. Bud lived his life independently, in his own home, all the way to the end. Golf, church, alternative medicine, friends and helping others were his passions. He is survived by two sons, seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and countless friends.

See Evergreen Washelli website for full obituary and photos.

Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
