Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

We are sad to say we lost Marshall K. Callen Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. Marshall left behind Marilyn his wife of 67 years, sons Kent and Kris and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Marshall retired after 33 years at King County Medical Blue Shield and as many years ushering and ticket sales at the Seattle Center. He will be missed more than we can say.

His memorial service at Holyrood Cemetery on Saturday, June 1st at 1:00 pm.

Friends and family welcome.

Please share memories at

www.beckstributecenter.com
Published in The Seattle Times from May 30 to May 31, 2019
