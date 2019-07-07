Marshall W. Bugge



7/16/1941 ~ 6/23/2019



Marsh passed away following a 2 month illness. Seattle born and raised (Queen Anne and Shorewood), he graduated from Seattle Prep in 1959 and attended the UW for one year (Sigma Chi) before getting his appointment to the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. While there he competed twice in the Newport to Bermuda sailboat race. After serving 5 years as a communications officer during the Vietnam War, he went to work for Bell Labs in New Jersey. He often spent weekends flying his single engine Cessna up to Cape Cod.



In 1972 he came back to Seattle where he spent most of his career as an aerospace engineer for Boeing. An avid reader, he also enjoyed sailing, the symphony, and the theatre. After his first wife, Margaret Raney, passed away of cancer in 1993, he finished raising his two sons, Stephen and Thomas. In 2001 he married Susan Vanderhyde, and they spent 18 years traveling the world both independently and later on cruise ships. They lived on Beaver Lake, then Lake Union (Mallard Cove floating home dock), then on Meydenbauer Bay, while always enjoying their 2nd home on Guemes Island.



He is survived by his wife, Susan, sons Stephen (Rachel), Thomas (Stephanie), stepson, Geoffrey Vanderhyde, sister, Ann Sana, (John), granddaughter, Margaret, and various in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, and their children.



In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to any .



A funeral service will be held on July 12, 11 AM, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 732 18th Ave E Seattle, WA, 98112. Published in The Seattle Times on July 7, 2019