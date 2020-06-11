Martha Amelia Feldman



February 20, 1945 ~ June 10, 2020



Our beloved sister, aunt, great-aunt, and friend took a transporter beam to the Final Frontier on June 10, 2020, departing from the Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ. Martha was the founder and president of Drug & Device Development Corporation, which helped small companies successfully navigate the FDA approvals process with new and exciting drugs and medical devices. She also enjoyed teaching, and was an Affiliated Associate Professor of Bioengineering in the Masters of Medical Engineering Program at the University of Washington. She was instrumental in founding the Organization of Regulatory and Clinical Associates (ORCA), which provides a regional forum for education, and facilitates communication, networking and support for regulatory, quality, and clinical professionals. She received a Special Recognition Award from the Regulatory Affairs Professional Society (RAPS) in 1995 for her service to the community.



Always a whiz with numbers, Martha attended Bronx High School of Science, and received a Bachelor's degree in biology from Brooklyn College. She was born in New York City, but lived in Bethesda, MD, Miami, FL, Tustin, CA, and Redmond, WA -- the latter for 35 years -- before returning to the tri-state area and settling in Monroe Twp, NJ, in 2018. Martha was pleased to say that she had moved to Redmond before it became the home of Microsoft - she was 'cool' before her time. She was a lifelong baseball fan, and enjoyed the short trip into Seattle to see the Mariners play as often as possible. Beyond baseball, Martha was the group organizer among her friends, making sure everyone got a ticket to see shows and art exhibits that came to town.



As a young woman, Martha was enthralled with flying, and in addition to taking lessons, she added 'Amelia' as her middle name, and registered AV8TRX as her license plate. Once, when she was learning to fly a seaplane, she fell off the pontoon into the water. When she climbed out of the water, she found she was treating a whole waterfront restaurant full of people to a wet t-shirt contest. Another memorable adventure involved flying into restricted airspace over a military airfield on a trip to see the desert flowers one spring.



Auntie M was a lifelong 'trekkie', and taught her nieces and nephews to 'live long and prosper' as soon as their fingers could manage it. When she wasn't quoting Mr. Spock, she could pivot instantly to her other passion, Humphrey Bogart films. Since she couldn't spend time with the man himself, Martha did the next best thing - she adopted a beagle and named him Bogey. Later, the veterinarian's office received an adorable stray in need of a home, and they knew that Martha would take her; they even placed bets on what she'd name the dog. (Bacall, of course.) When Molly was available for adoption, Martha's compassion led her to take in this blind ball of fluff, despite the inherent difficulties -- which fit with her nocturnal habits.



She laughed easily and often. Wordplay was a favorite pastime, and she was never shy with her puns and off-color jokes. Martha would be the first to remind us that speaking badly of the dead is a grave mistake.



Martha and her sister Robin were frequent traveling companions, visiting far-flung places like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vancouver, London, and Paris. In true Feldman fashion, they were also prone to unusual experiences in their travels, learning to say "my suitcase is on fire" in a half-dozen languages. The family was prepared to alert local hospitals when the sisters came to town. And everywhere she went, Martha came home with a coffee mug (or two), which eventually turned into a collection that numbered in the hundreds.



Martha is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Ruth Feldman. She is survived by her siblings, Susan Fratkin (Robert), Robin Feldman, and Robert Feldman (Gloria), as well as nieces Melyssa Fratkin (John McCalpin), Michelle Kayatin (Christopher) and Elissa Stanik (Christopher), nephews Allyn Fratkin (Teri) and Bryan Fratkin (Rebecca), great-niece Samantha Fratkin, and great-nephews Parker and Brady Stanik, and Connor Kayatin.



Martha always exhibited a passion and love for her work and the people she served, as well as being committed and caring to her lifelong friendships. Even the tantalizing thought of getting Donald Trump out of the White House in November was not enough to keep her from venturing off-world, but we know that Auntie M will be there in the voting booth, to make sure we check the right box. (And she would urge you all to register and vote!) We're sure she is enjoying traveling the stars aboard the Starship Enterprise, and she is surrounded by her beloved doggies (Bogey, Bacall, Shamas, and Molly). Live long and prosper.



Memorial services will not be held at this time, due to concerns about COVID-19. A family graveside service will take place at Beth David Cemetery, Elmont, NY, on Sunday, June 14.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Martha's name to one of her favorite charities: Guide Dogs for the Blind, or the Page Ahead Children's Literacy Program.



