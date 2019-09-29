|
Martha J. Lentz,
PhD. RN
Martha "Marty' Lentz died recently at home following a short battle with cancer. She was 74.
Marty was born in Onondaga, MI. She received her diploma degree in nursing from Henry Ford Hospital and her BSN from Wayne State University.
She moved to Seattle in 1970. After practicing as a clinical nurse for several years, she returned to school and earned her MSN and PhD from the University of Washington. She then joined the UW School of Nursing faculty, retiring in 2008 as full professor. She was widely published, with the focus of her research career was sleep.After retirement she remained active in academia as a consultant, and an instructor to nursing students and faculty around the country.
In 1971 Marty took a class in mountain climbing and met her future husband, Jon Noll. They spent nearly five decades together climbing mountains, running marathons, skiing, kayaking and biking.
Marty was a member of Seattle Mountain Rescue Council, and one of the principal authors of Mountaineering First Aid, published by the Seattle Mountaineers.
Marty is survived by her husband Jon Noll, her sister Rebecca Noble, her brothers Rod and Riley Lentz, and nieces and nephews.
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019