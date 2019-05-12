Home

Martha (Helen) Lindquist

Age 97, passed away April 23, 2019 in Shoreline, WA. She was born October 20, 1921 in Bellingham, WA but has been a long time resident of this area. She retired from Washington Natural Gas after 25 years as a Sr. Executive Secretary.

Mom joins husband Elmer; daughter Lorie; granddaughter Silvia. She is survived by sons Jim and Ron, daughter Karen (Jeff); 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. A classy lady with a radiant smile who was loved by all.

Memorial Service will be held at

Christa Ministries Chapel on

Sunday, June 2 from 2:30 - 5:30 pm

19305 Fremont Avenue N., Shoreline, WA (206)546-7575

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to .
Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019
