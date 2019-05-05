Home

Martha Sue Peet

Martha Sue Peet Obituary
Martha Sue Peet

Martha Sue Peet's (Marte) career was as an elementary school teacher in the PACE program at Lockwood Elementary School in the Northshore School District for over 24 years. Marte passed away on April 16, 2019 from complications of lung cancer.

She is survived by her niece, Lily Paloma, nephew, Jasper, brother, Richard and a group of loving friends. Those who wish to recognize Marte with a community donation can donate to the Seattle Library Foundation or an art institution.

You can read Marte's memorial page at: https://www.facebook.com/marte.peet/posts/2393654930868371

There will be a memorial/celebration service May 11th in Kenmore WA. Anyone interested in attending RSVP to [email protected]

Published in The Seattle Times on May 5, 2019
