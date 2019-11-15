Home

Martin Amadeus Egan Russert

Martin Amadeus

Egan Russert

Late Wednesday afternoon, November 13, 2019, unexpectedly and without warning, Martin Amadeus, beloved son of James Russert and Betty Egan, succumbed to complications of ulcerative colitis. Graced with a handsome face, a clever wit, and strong spirit, his family mourns adventures that are not to be - work on the Lake house, trip to New York, and theatre work.

Martin leaves behind two brothers, Maxwell and Joshua, and nephew Aiden Terryll. Mass will be held noon Mon 11/18 at Blessed Sacrament Church, 5041 9th Ave NE, Seattle; interment following at Calvary Cemetery.

The family is grateful to Dr. Scott McIntyre and the Polyclinic team for their continued care.
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
