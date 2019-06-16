Home

Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Martin J. Bunes

Martin was born November 11, 1957 in Seattle. He died June 6, 2019 in Bothell.

Martin is survived by Margaret, his loving wife 36 years; children,

Nomi Bunes and Skye Leahy; siblings, Christine Bunes, Bridget Crayton, Claire Danaird (Richard), Ruth Lilly (Peter); and his extended family.

Marty worked in the fishing industry from the bottom up, starting with summers in Alaska during his college years. For 40 years he worked his way up through various positions, until he settled as an owner of Seafresh Marketing. He and Gregg Ness ran the company together until about a year ago, when Gregg moved on to work for Peter Pan. At that point he decided to stick with Seafresh himself until he retired.

He had a great sense of humor that got us through some tough times. He volunteered for Bothell Parks foundation and canvased for Democrats in Bothell and many other places.

He strived always, to do anything and everything with integrity. He was a great family man and friend to many. We will dearly miss him.

A Funeral Service will be held

Saturday, June 22nd 10:30am at

Leif Erickson Hall

2245 NW 57th St., Seattle, 98107

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on June 16, 2019
