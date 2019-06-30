Martin J. Kushmerick MD, PhD



Marty, age 82, died unexpectedly on June 22, 2019. He graduated from the University of Scranton and received MD and PhD degrees from the University of Pennsylvania. After post-doctoral positions at the National Institutes of Health and at University College London he assumed a faculty position at Harvard Medical School in 1970. In 1988 he moved to Seattle and the University of Washington Medical School. At the UW, Marty was Professor of Radiology, Bioengineering, Physiology and Biophysics.



Marty devoted his distinguished scientific career to the field of biological energetics, focusing his major research efforts on skeletal muscle. Everyone who worked with Marty, including scientist collaborators, postdoctoral trainees and graduate students, was always amazed at his ability to identify critical and important questions, as well as his skill for finding the answers and expressing them in ways that clearly communicated their significance to the scientific and medical communities.



Marty's passion for knowledge extended beyond academia into his personal life. Hobbies included cooking, gardening, fishing, wood carving and travel. Many of these interests were passed onto his children. Marty was very active in the life of the retirement community where he and Pat have lived for over a decade. He participated in the Residents Association and served as its President.



Marty is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Patricia, sisters Maria Bonde and Christine Mohan, daughter Mary Burkhardt, sons Christopher, Nicholas, David, grandchildren Juliana, Bryce, Noe, Jackson, and several nieces and nephews.



Final arrangements are pending. Published in The Seattle Times on June 30, 2019